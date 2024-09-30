The Edmonton Oilers released forward Mike Hoffman from his player tryout agreement on Monday.

Hoffman, 34, joined the Oilers on a tryout basis on Sept. 18 and recorded a goal and four points in four preseason games.

The 6-foot centre played 66 games with the San Jose Sharks last season, recording 10 goals and 23 points.

Drafted 130th overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Hoffman has 228 goals and 487 points in 745 NHL games split between the Senators, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens, and Sharks.