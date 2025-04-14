The Edmonton Oilers will be without defenceman Mattias Ekholm for at least their first-round series in the playoffs, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed Monday.

Knoblauch gave updates on several Oilers players, noting that forwards Trent Frederic is questionable for Game 1, while it's "looking good" for Evander Kane to make his season debut that night.

Star forward Leon Draisaitl, along with with Jake Walman, Zach Hyman and Troy Stecher are all expected to play Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Draisaitl reached the 50-goal plateau for the fourth time in his career this season, scoring 52 goals and 106 points in 71 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will make his return to the lineup on Monday against the Kings, while Connor McDavid will be rested against their first-round opponent.

Ekholm has nine goals and 24 assists for 33 points in 65 games this season with the Oilers, his third with the organization.

Kane is yet to play this season and has been shelved on long-term injured reserve. The 33-year-old had 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular season games last season, adding four goals and eight points in 20 playoff games. The Vancouver native has posted 326 goals and 617 points in 930 career games with the Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and the Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise.

Acquired at the trade deadline, Frederic has played just one game with the Oilers. He played 57 games with the Boston Bruins this season, scoring eight goals and 15 points.

The Kings can clinch home-ice advantage in the first-round series with a win on Monday. The two teams have met in the first round in each of the previous three years, with Edmonton advancing all three times.