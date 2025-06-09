Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is in the lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins was a game-time decision heading into the contest with an undisclosed injury.

The 32-year-old was absent from Sunday's practice, but participated in the team's optional skate on Monday ahead of Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins skated 15:45 during the Oilers' 5-4 double overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2, recording two shots and two penalty minutes with a minus-1 rating.

The Burnaby, BC native has five goals and 18 points in 18 postseason games this year.