Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins participated in his team's optional skate on Monday prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Nugent-Hopkins, 32, was absent from Sunday's practice session with an undisclosed injury and head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters on Monday that he is a game-time decision for Monday.

The 6-foot-1 centre skated 15:45 during the Oilers' 5-4 double overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2, recording two shots and two penalty minutes with a minus-1 rating.

Forward Jeff Skinner skated on in Nugent-Hopkins place on the Oilers' top line on Sunday alongside Connor McDavid and Corey Perry, but multiple reports indicates he was there as a fill-in.

Nugent-Hopkins has been durable for the Oilers this season, only missing four games in the regular season while recording 20 goals and 49 points. He has five goals and 18 points in 18 postseason games this year.

The Oilers and Panthers are locked in a 1-1 series tie heading into Game 3 with the series shifting to Amerant Bank Arena on Monday,