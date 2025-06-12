Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins participated in the team's morning skate ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Nugent-Hopkins, 32, has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and was considered to be a game-time decision for Game 4.

The 6-foot-1 centre was also a game-time decision for Game 3 but drew into the lineup after taking part in the pre-game warmup.

He skated 15:34 with a shot on goal during the Oilers 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Nugent-Hopkins has been durable for the Oilers this season, only missing four games in the regular season while recording 20 goals and 49 points. He has five goals and 18 points in 19 postseason games this year.

Oilers make lineup changes

The Oilers are shaking up their lineup ahead of Game 4 as they look to tie the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece on Thursday.

Jeff Skinner will take Viktor Arvidsson's spot in the lineup while Troy Stetcher replaces John Klingberg on the defensive parings, according to Rishaug.

Skinner was skating on the third line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic while Stecher was on the second defensive pairing with Darnell Nurse.

Skinner appeared in two playoff games for the Oilers this season, recording a goal and two points.

Stetcher has appeared in six playoff games without recording a point while averaging 15:57 of ice time with a plus-3 rating.

Additionally, forward Connor Brown moved up to the first line along with Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid while Corey Perry was moved to the fourth line with Vasily Podkolzin and Mattias Janmark during the morning skate.

Stuart Skinner starts again

Stuart Skinner is expected to start against the Panthers in Game 4, according to Rishaug.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 7-6 record in the playoffs with a 2.84 goals-against average and .894 save percentage but allowed five goals on 23 shots in the team's Game 3 loss. He was also burned for five goals in Game 2.

Knoblauch declined to name a starter for Game 4 on Tuesday or Wednesday. Calvin Pickard replaced Skinner in Game 4, allowing one goal on eight shots in his first game action since May 8.

Pickard backstopped the Oilers to six straight wins before suffering an injury in the second-round,

The Oilers used these lines during Thursday's morning skate:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Brown

Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen

J. Skinner - Henrique - Frederic

Podkolzin - Janmark - Perry

Kulak - Bouchard

Nurse - Stecher

Ekholm - Walman

S. Skinner