Oilers forward Sam Carrick has been fined for slashing Panthers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov late in Edmonton's 4-1 loss to Florida in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final.

The NHL's department of player safety handed Carrick a US$2,213.54 penalty, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

The play saw the duo battle along the boards before Carrick stuck his stick between Kulikov's legs and appeared to pull upwards with two minutes and three seconds left in the third period.

On-ice officials gave Carrick a slashing minor and 10-minute misconduct.

Money from the fine goes to the player's emergency assistance fund.

The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 with Game 3 set for Thursday in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.