The Edmonton Oilers placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers Tuesday, headlining a list of five players available.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois was also waived Tuesday, along with Minnesota Wild forwards Vinni Lettieri and Jacob Lucchini, and Max Comtois after he inked a two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Gagner, 34, was signed to a one-year, two-way contract by the Oilers on Oct. 31 for his third stint with the team.

The 5-foot-11 centre has five goals and 10 points in 27 games this season with a cap hit of $775,000.

Drafted sixth overall by the Oilers in the 2007 draft, Gagner has 197 goals and 529 points in 1,042 career games split between the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

Brisebois, 26, signed a two-year, $1.55 million contract extension to stay with the Canucks last season.

The 6-foot-2 left-shot defenceman appeared in 17 games with the Canucks, registering a goal and three points.

Vancouver intends to assign Brisebois to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks if he clears waivers.

Brisebois was drafted 66th overall by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Leittieri, 29, signed a two-year. $1.550 million deal with the Wild in the off-season.

He has three goals and seven points in 32 games this season.

Lucchini, 28, signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Wild in the off-season.

The 6-foot centre appeared in 21 games for the Wild and has a goal and two points.

Comtois played for the Anaheim Ducks last season, recording nine goal and 19 points in 64 games.

The 25-year-old has 12 goals and 28 points in 45 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves this season.