The Edmonton Oilers are leading 3-0 over the Vancouver Canucks after the second period in Game 7 of their second round series.

Defenceman Cody Ceci opened the scoring in the frame, beating Vancouver goaltender Arturs Silovs with a slapshot from the right side just over a minute into the period.

Zach Hyman doubled the Oilers’ lead four minutes later after deflecting an Evan Bouchard wrister from the point. It’s Hyman’s 11th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Bouchard’s 10th point of the series.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would make it 3-0 on the power play after Sam Lafferty was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The Oilers are outshooting the Canucks 27-12 after 40 minutes of play.