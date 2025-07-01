The Edmonton Oilers have signed unrestricted free agent forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $7.2 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.6 million.

Mangiapane, 29, recorded 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He added a goal and two points in 10 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The 5-foot-10- winger is coming off a three-year, $17.4 million deal that carried an annual cap hit of $5.8 million.

Drafted 166th overall by the Calgary Flames in 2015, Mangiapane has 123 goals and 243 points in 498 career games split between the Flames and Capitals.

The Toronto native represented Canada twice at the World Championship and was named the tournament’s most valuable player in 2021 after registering seven goals and 11 points en route to a gold medal.