The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract worth $2 million.

Pickard, 32, had a 12-6-1 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average with the Oilers last season while backing up starting netminder Stuart Skinner. He also appeared two playoff games during the Oilers’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-1 netminder is coming off a two-year, $1.525 million deal he signed with the Oilers in July of 2022.

Drafted 49th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2010, Pickard has a career 47-61-11 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.93 GAA split between the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, and Oilers.

The Moncton, N.B., native has represented Canada twice at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2016 and a silver medal in 2017.