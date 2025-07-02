The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

The 30-year-old centre posted two goals and five points in 48 games with the New Jersey Devils last season.

Lazar is a veteran of 572 career games, posting 47 goals and 125 points over his time with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and Devils.

The Salmon Arm, B.C. native was a two-time WHL champion with the Edmonton Oil Kings during his junior career.

Lazar joins Mangiapane in Edmonton

The move comes after the Oilers, who lost Corey Perry on the open market, dipped into free agency late on Tuesday in adding Andrew Mangiapane on a two-year, $7.2 million contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of $3.6 million.

Mangiapane, 29, recorded 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games with the Washington Capitals last season. He added a goal and two points in 10 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The 5-foot-10- winger is coming off a three-year, $17.4 million deal that carried an annual cap hit of $5.8 million.

Drafted 166th overall by the Calgary Flames in 2015, Mangiapane has 123 goals and 243 points in 498 career games split between the Flames and Capitals.

The Toronto native represented Canada twice at the World Championship and was named the tournament’s most valuable player in 2021 after registering seven goals and 11 points en route to a gold medal.

