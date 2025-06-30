The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $42 million contract extension on Monday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal carries an average annual value of $10.5 million.

Bouchard, 25, recorded 14 goals and 67 points in 82 games with the Oilers last season while averaging 23:28 of ice time.

He added seven goals and 23 points in 22 playoff games before his team was eliminated in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman is coming off of a two-year, $7.8 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $3.9 million.

Bouchard was a key contributor for the Oilers during their run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, recording six goals and 32 points in 25 games while averaging 25:01 of ice time.

Drafted 10th overall by the Oilers in 2018, Bouchard has 55 goals and 238 points in 374 career games.