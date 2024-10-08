The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

The deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Dermott, 27, joined the Oilers on a professional tryout agreement on Sept. 10 and recorded a goal and two points in five preseason games.

The Newmarket, Ont., native played last season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording two goals and seven points in 50 games.

He is coming off a one-year $800,000 deal he signed with the Coyotes in July of 2023.

The 6-foot left-shot defenceman was drafted 34th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015 and has 16 goals and 62 points in 329 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Coyotes.