EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a professional tryout on Friday.

Dermott, a 27-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., produced two goals, five assists and 26 penalty minutes in 50 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

The six-foot, 202-pound blueliner has also played for the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto drafted him in the second round, 34th overall, of the 2015 NHL draft.

Over seven NHL seasons, Dermott has 16 goals and 46 assists in 329 games while averaging 16:03 in ice time.

Before the NHL, Dermott played two seasons with Oilers captain Connor McDavid for the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters. The team was coached by current Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.