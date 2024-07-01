The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Skinner, 32, recorded 24 goals and 46 points in 74 games with the Buffalo Sabres last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger was bought out of the final three seasons of his eight-year, $72 million deal by the Sabres on June 29.

Drafted seventh overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2010, Skinner has 357 goals and 670 points in 1,006 career games split between the Hurricanes and Sabres.

Skinner won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2011 after he recorded 31 goals and 63 points in 82 games. He has never made the playoffs in his 14-season career.

The Toronto native represented Canada four times at the World Championship, taking home a silver medal in 2017.