The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year, $112 million contract extension.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $14 million for Draisaitl, who was entering the final season of his deal at a cap hit of $8.5 million.

The 28-year-old will be the league's highest-paid player once the contract kicks in next summer, taking over ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, who carries an AAV of $13.25 million on his four-year deal.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is front-loaded and includes a full no-move clause throughout all eight seasons.

Draisaitl had 41 goals and 106 points in 81 regular-season games and added 10 goals and 31 points in the playoffs. He was quiet in the Stanley Cup Final, though, recording just three assists over the seven-game series.

Since being drafted third overall by Edmonton in 2014, Draisaitl has won the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, along with five NHL All-Star nods. The German has 347 goals and 850 points in 719 career NHL games.

“This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers,” general manager Stan Bowman said. “Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”

The deal comes a month after Bowman said he had opened talks with Draisaitl's camp. Bowman said in his introductory news conference in late July that extending Draisaitl was a "top priority" for him upon taking over. The Oilers will face another key negotiation next summer, when team captain Connor McDavid becomes eligible to sign an extension.

“Leon is a super-talented player, a huge part of what we’re doing, and he has been and will be for some time and that hasn’t changed at all,” Bowman said. “I think it’s really hard to find stars in the NHL, so when you have them, the goal is to keep them.

“The same thing with Connor. Those guys are a huge reason the team’s had a successful run so far, and they will be a big part of the future too.”

McDavid has two years left on his current deal at a cap hit of $12.5 million.