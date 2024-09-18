The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran forward Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout agreement on Wednesday as NHL training camps opened.

Hoffman, 34, spent the 2023-24 season with the San Jose Sharks, scoring 10 goals and 23 points in 66 games.

A fifth-round pick (130th overall) by the Ottawa Senators in 2009, Hoffman had a career season as a member of the Florida Panthers in 2018-19, scoring 36 goals with 70 points in 82 games.

In 745 career NHL games, the Kitchener, Ont., native has scored 228 goals with 487 points split between the Senators, Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Montreal Canadiens and Sharks.