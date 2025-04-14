The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year, entry-level on contract on Monday.

Hutson, 23, just wrapped up his season with Boston University of the NCAA after being eliminated in the Frozen Four national championship game against Western Michigan on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 winger led Boston University in scoring this season with 23 goals and 50 points in 38 games this season.

In his three-year career, Hutson amassed 56 goals and 114 points in 117 NCAA games.

Quinn Hutson is the older brother of rookie defenceman Lane Hutson on the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson.