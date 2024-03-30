The Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Olivier Rodrigue to a one-year, two-way extension through the 2024-25 season on Saturday.

Rodrigue, 23, was drafted 62nd overall by the Oilers in 2018 and played the majority of the last four seasons with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The six-foot-one netminder has a 17-10 4 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in Bakersfield while sharing the net with veteran netminder Jack Campbell.

Rodrigue has a career 41-34-8 record over 85 appearances in the AHL with a career .908 save percentage and 2.83 goals-against average.

The Chicoutimi, Que., native represented Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in Czechia, helping the squad win a gold medal.