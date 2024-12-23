Edmonton Oilers have signed prospect Connor Clattenburg to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Clattenburg was drafted 160th overall by the Oilers in the 2024 Draft in Las Vegas last June.

The 19-year-old winger is the captain of the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League and has 10 goals and 18 points in 22 games this season.

He also appeared in one preseason game with the Oilers in a split-squad match with the Calgary Flames.

Flint acquired Clattenburg from the Soo Greyhounds last season, along with forward Alex Kostov and four draft picks, in exchange for forward Gavin Hayes.

The 6-foot-2 winger has 15 goals and 57 points in 138 career OHL games split between Greyhounds and Firebirds.