The Edmonton Oilers signed prospect Sam O'Reilly to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

O'Reilly, 18, was drafted 32nd overall by the Oilers in the 2024 Draft last June.

The 6-foot-1 winger appeared in four preseason games with the Oilers, recording a goal.

O'Reilly helped the OHL's London Knights to a J. Ross Robertson Cup last season by registering 20 goals and 56 points in 68 regular season games. He added a goal and four points in four Memorial Cup games before his team was eliminated by the Saginaw Spirit in the final.

The Toronto native has two goals and five points in seven OHL games so far this season with the Knights.