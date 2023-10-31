The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract that pays him $775,000 at the NHL level.

Gagner, 34, joined the Oilers on a professional tryout during training camp in August. He scored eight goals and tallied six assists over 48 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season before undergoing hip surgery in March.

The 2007 sixth-overall pick has one goal and four assists over three games in the American Hockey League this season.

This will be Gagner's third stint in Edmonton. A veteran of 1,015 career NHL games, he has posted 192 goals and 519 points over his NHL career while spending time with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Jets.