The Edmonton Oilers signed forwards Sam Gagner and Brandon Sutter to professional tryout agreements on Monday.

Gagner has had two previous stints with the Oilers after first being drafted by the team sixth overall in 2007. The 34-year-old posted eight goals and 14 points in 48 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

A veteran of 1,015 career games, Gagner has posted 192 goals and 519 points over his NHL career while spending time with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Jets.

Sutter's addition, which was previous reported, comes after he spent the past two years out of the league.

He had been sidelined by Long COVID since Oct. 2021.

The 34-year-old centre posted nine goals and 12 points in 43 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21.

Selected 11th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2007 draft, Sutter has 152 goals and 289 points in 770 NHL games.

Sutter has spent time with the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks over his career.