Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will make his return to the lineup in Wednesday's clash with the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid spent the gameday skate on Wednesday on a line with Zach Hyman and Jeff Skinner, with the team confirming on X afterwards that he will play.

Leon Draisaitl centred a second line with Vasily Podkolzin and Viktor Arvidsson in the gameday skate, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was between Adam Henrique and Coonor Brown.

McDavid was injured last Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets and skated on his own Thursday, one day after the team announced a two-to-three week timeline for recovery from an ankle injury.

The star centre spoke to the media after taking part in an optional skate on Monday, but did not commit to an updated timeline. He did suggest that Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks could be a possibility.

“It feels pretty good,” McDavid said at the time. “Not too much limiting me on the ice. I’m happy with how it feels.

“When it first happened, you’re concerned it’s maybe something a little more serious, but thankfully I’ve got good news on it, and I’ve been doing every thing possible to make it feel better. I’m not just sitting around, waiting for it to feel better, I’m doing a lot of different things. The team here, the medical team here, the staff here, everybody is great and understanding that I’m always pushing to play and I’m trying to find that balance.”

The Oilers have gone 2-1-0 without McDavid, suffering a 3-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

McDavid has three goals and seven assists in 10 games with the Oilers this season. The 27-year-old forward had 32 goals and 132 points in 76 games last season, having also missed time early in the campaign with a lower-body injury.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native has topped the 100-point mark in seven of the past eight seasons, winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's points leader on five occasions. he is also a three-time Hart Trophy winner, the 2023 Rocket Richard winner and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy this past spring.

Edmonton enters Wednesday's game with the Pacific rival Golden Knights with a 6-6-1 record this season.