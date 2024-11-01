Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was back on the ice Thursday, one day after being given a two-to-three timeline for his ankle injury.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports there is early optimism that McDavid could be back sooner than the initial estimate.

"On Thursday morning, Connor McDavid did put on the skates just to test things out with that ankle injury," Johnston explained on Insider Trading. "I had a chance to speak to his agent, Judd Moldaver from Wasserman. He basically said, 'look, things are pretty encouraging here.' I mean, there was some real concern, obviously, when McDavid left the game earlier this week, flew home, went through the battery of tests he did. And you get that two-to-three week timeline. But you know, at this point they're going to have to take things day-by-day, make sure he has no setbacks.

"But this is a player that's come back ahead of schedule before and I won't offer any predictions at this point - but certainly all signs are pointing to him getting up and running here again as soon as possible."

Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers to a 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday without McDavid, but an early return would be welcome with a congested schedule ahead.

McDavid's injury occurred during the opening shift of Monday's 6-1 loss to Columbus as McDavid was battling for the puck in the offensive zone. Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski appeared to trip McDavid, who went tumbling into the boards. No penalty was called on the play. The Oilers' captain attempted to remain in the play, but eventually skated to the bench under his own power and did not take another shift.

McDavid has three goals and seven assists in 10 games with the Oilers this season. The 25-year-old forward had 32 goals and 132 points in 76 games last season, having also missed time early in the campaign with a lower-body injury.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native has topped the 100-point mark in seven of the past eight seasons, winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league's points leader on five occasions. he is also a three-time Hart Trophy winner, the 2023 Rocket Richard winner and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy this past spring.

“He's our leader and also the best player in the game,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of McDavid Monday. “So, of course you're going to feel it. We’ve got to do a better job of stepping up when a guy like that goes down.”

The Oilers improved to 5-5-1 on the early season with Thursday's win and will visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday.