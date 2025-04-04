LOS ANGELES - Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch says there is no timetable for Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl to return from his latest injury, but he expects to have his leading scorer back before the playoffs.

Knoblauch updated reporters on Draisaitl's status as the team practised in Los Angeles. Draisaitl did not skate in Friday's session and Knoblauch confirmed he would not play in Saturday's game against the Kings.

Draisaitl left Edmonton's 3-2 win over the Sharks on Wednesday night in San Jose with an undisclosed injury.

He appeared to get hurt midway through the second period and skated gingerly to the bench before leaving to go to the dressing room.

Wednesday's game was Draisaitl's third since returning from a four-game absence with a lower-body injury.

He leads the league with 52 goals and the Oilers with 106 points this season.

Draisaitl's injury is another blow to the Oilers, who have also been without captain Connor McDavid since he sustained a lower-body ailment March 20.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner and defencemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg are also injured, and not with the Oilers on their current road trip.

Still, the Oilers have won three straight and seven of their last 10 heading into their game against the Kings. Edmonton is just two points back of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division with seven games to go in the regular season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.