VANCOUVER — Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl will play in Game 2 against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

The 28-year-old German forward will start the game on a line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

Draisaitl said earlier in the day that he would be a "game time decision" after appearing to labour late in Edmonton's dramatic 5-4 loss to the Canucks Wednesday.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said after the game the star forward was dealing with "cramping and equipment issues."

Draisaitl didn't participate in practice on Thursday or in the Oilers' optional pre-game skate on Friday, but told reporters Friday morning that he was feeling "a little bit better."

Edmonton forward Adam Henrique will also play after missing Game 1 with an ankle injury.

Draisaitl had two assists in Game 1 but was limited to 16 minutes and 43 seconds of ice time, well below the 20:41 he averaged per game during the regular season.

He has points in each of Edmonton's six playoff games this year, with five goals and seven assists across the stretch.

Henrique has made five appearances this post-season, contributing one goal and one assist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.