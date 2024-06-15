The Edmonton Oilers got off to a hot start in a must-win Stanley Cup Final Game 4 as they lead the Florida Panthers 3-1 at the end of the first period Saturday night.

The Oilers struck first with the Panthers on the power play as Connor Brown drew goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky out of position on a two-on-one and found Mattias Janmark in front of the net. The goal was Janmark's second down a man so far these playoffs and was also the Oilers' first lead at any point so far during the Stanley Cup Final.

Edmonton kept their foot on the gas, doubling their advantage on a goal from Adam Henrique. It was his first Stanley Cup Final marker since 2012 when he was with the New Jersey Devils.

Vladimir Tarasenko's 49th career playoff goal got the Panthers on the board, but the Oilers restored their two-goal advantage when Dylan Holloway found the back of the net and continued the trend of unlikely goal scorers for the home side in Game 4.

Edmonton was without forward Evander Kane for the second straight game due to a sports hernia. He did not participate in the team's morning skate earlier Saturday.

The Oilers came into Game 4 facing a 3-0 series deficit, dropping the first two of the series on the road and failing to complete a third-period comeback in Game 3 Thursday night.

If necessary, Game 5 will go Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla., and Game 6 is scheduled for Friday back in Edmonton if the Oilers are able to extend things.