Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start in Game 3 against Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports.

Calvin Pickard, who has started each of the last six games for Edmonton, is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

Pickard appeared to sustain an apparent injury late in Game 2 against Vegas after Tomas Hertl fell on the back of his left leg following a net-front battle.

The netminder was slow to get up and could be seen grabbing his knee immediately after the play.

Pickard has posted a 2.84 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs after making 31 starts in the regular season.

Skinner had started the first two games of the playoffs for Edmonton, posting a 6.11 goals-against average and an .810 save percentage in back-to-back losses.

The 26-year-old started 50 games during the regular season, posting a 26-18-4 record with a 2.81 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage. He owns a career 19-17 record in the postseason, and started 23 of 25 games last season to lead the Oilers to a Stanley Cup final appearance.

The Edmonton native was replaced by Pickard for Game 3 against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, with the team winning six straight since making the change, including the first two games of the second-round series against Vegas.

The series shifts to Edmonton for Game 3, where the Oilers will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Golden Knights following an overtime victory in Game 2.