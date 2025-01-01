EDMONTON — It has taken a little longer for Connor Brown to make the kind of offensive impact that he would like with the Edmonton Oilers, but it seems to finally be coming to fruition.

Brown had a pair of assists as the Oilers (22-12-3) snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-1 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday, giving them wins in eight of their last 11 and 12 of their last 16.

The 30-year-old Toronto native now has 10 points in his last nine games and 18 points on the year after recording just 12 points in 71 games last season.

Brown didn’t score his first goal as an Oiler until March 13, 2024 in his 55th game with Edmonton, prompting a massive celebration in the stands from the fans.

It was the first time he had scored since March 24, 2022, a span of 71 games and almost two years. That goal came with the Ottawa Senators before he joined the Washington Capitals the next season and suffered a torn ACL in just his fourth game. He then signed with the Oilers as a free agent to start the 2023-2024 campaign, but took a while to find his footing following almost a full year of recovery.

But now in his second season with the Oilers, he finally feels back to his old self.

“I feel good, I kind of feel back to where I was pre-injury,” he said. “From last year’s trade deadline on, I think I’ve taken a few steps forward offensively. I’m feeling good. I love playing in this city in front of these fans and on this team. As a group we are just trying to take steps forward.”

Brown was named the game’s first star and was asked on the ice after the game what he will take away from 2024 as a whole.

“That I am pretty resilient,” he said. “I overcame a lot and I’m pretty thankful for this fan base sticking with me through some low times. I’m excited for 2025 and to see what it brings.”

Oiler forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said Brown has proven to be a complete player.

“At the end of last year and through the playoffs, we relied on him and his whole line heavily. He’s great on the PK with (Mattias Janmark), they don’t let anything in and also create a lot for us,” Nugent-Hopkins said of the Oilers penalty kill which came into the game with an NHL-best 91.3 per cent success rate since Nov. 12.

“We know that he can make plays, he knows he can make plays, and it's nice when you start to see some results happen.”

Brown spent much of the game elevated up to playing on the same line as Oiler superstar Connor McDavid, who was also his teammate with the Erie Otters in the junior ranks.

“Connor Brown, the last 23 games, I think it was, he started scoring,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. “The first 13 games, he had one point, and then after that he’s producing at a point per game almost.

“So, you want to motivate those guys and give them rewards for playing well and he definitely deserved a reward.”

McDavid also picked up a pair of assists on the same goals that Brown recorded his two helpers on.

“It’s just a lot of fun when you can get out there with him,” Brown said. “He creates a lot of room, so it was enjoyable.”

McDavid extended his points streak to 12 games, moving him ahead of Mark Messier into third place in Oilers franchise all-time scoring. Leon Draisaitl also extended his points streak to 12 games with his league-leading 27th goal, moving him into a tie for fifth place in Oilers history with Glenn Anderson.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.