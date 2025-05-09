Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to send the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday in Edmonton.

The Oilers earned a 4-2 win in the series opener on Tuesday.

Vegas finished first in the Pacific Division with a record of 50-22-10 during the regular season, while the Oilers were third at 48-29-5.

More to come.