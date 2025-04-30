The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 in Game 5 on Tuesday to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.

The Oilers took their first lead of the game on a wrist shot by Mattias Janmark at the 7:12 mark of the final frame.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-netter in the final minute to round out the scoring.

The Oilers and Kings were knotted at one apiece after 40 minutes.

The Kings opened the scoring on a power play just over three minutes into the second period when Andrei Kuzmenko tipped in a shot from the point.

Evander Kane slipped the puck over the glove of Darcy Kuemper to find the equalizer for the Oilers less than three minutes after Kuzmenko’s marker.

The Oilers and Kings were tied 0-0 after the opening frame.

Kuemper got the start in net for the Kings, while Calvin Pickard got the nod for the Oilers.

The Kings went 48-25-9 to secure second place in the Pacific Division this season, four points above the Oilers, who went 48-29-5.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the series before Edmonton replied with two straight victories, including a 4-3 overtime win when the teams last met on Sunday.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.