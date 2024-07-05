The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan McLeod to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forwards Matthew Savoie and Tyler Tullio, it was announced Friday.

McLeod, 24, skated in 81 games for the Oilers this past season, registering 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points. He also had four goals during the Oilers' playoff run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Selected in the second round (No. 40 overall) by Edmonton in the 2018 NHL Draft, McLeod has a total of 32 goals and 75 points throughout his NHL career. He is heading into the final year of a two-year, $4.2 million contract that pays him $2.1 million annually.

Savoie, 20, was selected No. 9 overall in the 2022 draft and has only appeared in one NHL game. He played the majority of the season with the Moose Jaw Warriors, registering 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points in 23 games. He also had 11 goals and 13 assists in 11 games for the Wenatchee Wild, giving him 71 points in 34 WHL games.

He also skated in six games with the AHL's Rochester Americans, recording two goals and three assists.

The 22-year-old Tullio has yet to appear in a game at the NHL level and played last season with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, registering nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points.

Sabres bring back Jokiharju

The Sabres stayed busy Friday, re-signing defenceman Henri Jokiharju on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, it was announced.

The 25-year-old blueliner had three goals and 17 assists for 20 points in 74 games last season, his fifth with the Sabres after coming over from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Alexander Nylander.

The Oulu, Finland native was selected in the first round (No. 29 overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2017 NHL Draft and has 16 goals and 71 assists in 347 career NHL games.