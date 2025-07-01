The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports it's for a fifth-round pick in 2027. Arvidsson waived his no-trade clause and no salary was retained by Edmonton.

Arvidsson, 32, recorded 15 goals and 27 points in 67 games last season with the Oilers. He added two goals and seven points in 15 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

The 5-foot-10 winger is entering the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract with an annual cap hit of $4 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 112th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2014, Arvidsson has 194 goals and 389 points in 613 career games split between the Predators, Los Angeles Kings, and Oilers.

The Skelleftea, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2018 World Championship, taking home a gold medal.