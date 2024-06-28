Oilers trade up, select O'Reilly with 32nd pick in 2024 NHL Draft
The Edmonton Oilers traded into the first round at the NHL Draft on Friday, acquiring the 32nd overall pick and selecting Sam O'Reilly of the London Knights.
Edmonton traded a conditional first-round pick in 2025 or 2026 to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the final pick of the first round.
The 6-foot-1 winger scored 20 goals and 56 points in 68 games in the OHL last season. He was ranked 32nd on Bob McKenzie's final draft rankings.