The Edmonton Oilers traded into the first round at the NHL Draft on Friday, acquiring the 32nd overall pick and selecting Sam O'Reilly of the London Knights.

Edmonton traded a conditional first-round pick in 2025 or 2026 to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the final pick of the first round.

The 6-foot-1 winger scored 20 goals and 56 points in 68 games in the OHL last season. He was ranked 32nd on Bob McKenzie's final draft rankings.