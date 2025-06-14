The Edmonton Oilers came close to scoring on a number of chances in the second period but were unable to convert as they still trail the Florida Panthers 2-0 after 40 minutes of Game 5 in the 2025 Stanley Cup final.

A pair of power plays following penalties to Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad seemed to breathe life into the Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Corey Perry, and Connor McDavid all seeing dangerous chances in the frame.

Sergei Bobrovsky stood tall however, and turned away all eight shots he faced in the period to shutout Edmonton through the first 40 minutes of action.

The two-time Vezina winner has remained perfect on Saturday with 11 saves on as many shots, while Calvin Pickard has allowed two goals on 13 shots.

First-period goals from Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett has given Florida the lead in Game 5.

Marchand opened the scoring at the 9:12 mark of the opening frame, collecting the puck off of a draw at centre ice before racing into the offensive zone and wiring his shot off the post for the goal. Anton Lundell, who won the face off to spring Marchand, was credited with an assist on the play.

Bennett doubled Florida’s advantage with just under two minutes remaining in the period, collecting a rebound and potting his 15th goal of the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup final is currently tied at 2-2.