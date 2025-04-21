The Edmonton Oilers will have Stuart Skinner in net for Game 1 of their opening-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, while defenceman Brett Kulak will be available after his wife gave birth to a daughter earlier in the week.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch also told reporters that forward Trent Frederic will be a game-time decision as he continues to work back from an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old Frederic - who was one of the Oilers' major acquisitions at March's trade deadline - has been out since April 5. The Oilers parted with forward prospect Shane Lachance to acquire Frederic from the Boston Bruins in a three-team deal.

Frederic has played just a single game with the Oilers since he was acquired via trade, logging just over seven minutes of ice time in a 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The St. Louis native was dealing with an upper-body injury when Edmonton acquired him, but suffered a separate injury upon making his debut with the Oilers.

Kulak has skated in all 82 games for the Oilers in three consecutive seasons, and he finished with a career-high seven goals and 25 points this year.

Skinner, 26, had a shaky campaign for the Oilers this year, his fifth with the team. He finished with lows in goals-against average (2.81) and save percentage (.896) since becoming the lead netminder in Edmonton during the 2022-23 campaign.

Edmonton opens their series against the Kings on Monday having eliminated the Kings in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each of the last three years.