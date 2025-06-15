The Edmonton Oilers have not decided on a starting goaltender for their must-win Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, reports NHL.com's Gerry Moddejonge.

Edmonton lost Game 5 at home Saturday night 5-2 and trail the series 3-2 headed back to Florida.

"That's a conversation with the staff, obviously our goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, but with all the assistants and general manager to kind of weigh in with how everyone feels and what's best moving forward,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. “It's not an easy decision.”

Calvin Pickard got the start in Game 5, his first of the Stanley Cup Final, and allowed four goals on 18 shots. He is now 7-1 this postseason with a 2.85 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts).

Stuart Skinner has been pulled in each of his past two starts, first late in the third period of the Oilers' 6-1 loss in Game 3, and then again after allowing three goals on 17 shots in the first period of Game 4. Pickard stopped 22 of 23 shots in relief to spark the 5-4 comeback victory in overtime.

Pickard had not played since Game 2 of Edmonton's second round against the Vegas Golden Knights, when he sustained a lower-body injury.

“We've got two goalies that have shown that they can play extremely well and win hockey games, and we feel that no matter who we choose they can win the game," Knoblauch said.