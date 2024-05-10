Leon Draisaitl and Elias Pettersson traded power-play goals as the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks head into the first intermission tied 1-1 in Game 2.

The Canucks got on the board early in Game 2, when Pettersson struck on the power play to give Vancouver a one-goal lead 4:14 into the game. The goal was a shot in the arm for the Canucks’ power play, which was converting just 12.5 per cent of their chances in the playoffs entering Friday’s game. The Canucks had a second power play opportunity late in the period but were unable to convert and are now 1-for-5 in the series.

Draisaitl responded at 10:56 of the period after Canucks’ defenceman Tyler Myers took a hooking penalty. With the man advantage, Draisaitl worked a give-and-go with Connor McDavid and fired the puck past Arturs Silovs to even the score. The Oilers have now converted 11 of their 22 power play opportunities in the playoffs.

Draisaitl was listed as day-to-day entering the game after head coach Kris Knoblauch said he experienced cramps in Game 1.

With just under five minutes remaining in the period McDavid fired a shot on the rush that was stopped by Silovs, his first shot on goal in the series after being held without one in Game 1.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped four shots in the first period, while Silovs made six stops in the frame.