Edmonton Oilers fans should be full of Christmas cheer as their team is on a roll and sit in first place in our Power Rankings.

The Oilers have won eight of 10 games in December and enter the Christmas break on a three-game winning streak. Edmonton ranks top 10 in goals for and against, plus top five in expected goals for and against and high-danger chances for and against.

Zach Hyman continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, scoring 10 goals in his past nine games. The Oilers are a juggernaut and we expect them to contend for top spot in the Western Conference in the second half of the season.

Up two spots, from eighth to sixth, are the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets went 2-1-0 last week and currently sit third in the NHL in points percentage.

Connor Hellebuyck will enter the break as the clear-cut Vezina Trophy favourite. Hellebuyck leads the league in goals-against average (2.07), save percentage (.927) and goals saved above expected (19.1). The Jets will have a tough test Monday afternoon as they get set to face the Maple Leafs on TSN.

The Ottawa Senators had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Oilers Sunday but their strong place of late has them 11th on our list.

Linus Ullmark, who left Sunday’s game with a back injury, was the big story in December in the nation's capital. Ullmark has been the hottest goalie in the league but the Senators have also played much better in front of him. If Ottawa can continue its level of play after the break, this could be the year it finally gets back into the playoffs.

Remaining in 12th spot, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews missed the Leafs' last game as his mysterious injury seems to have flared up once again. Toronto faces the Jets Monday afternoon and regardless of Matthews' health, will need to find offensive contributions throughout its lineup.

The Jets lead the league in goals-against average but a positive for Toronto is how well it was able to create quality chances in their only meeting of the season, a 6-4 Maple Leafs win. Toronto outshot Winnipeg 13-1 from the inner slot in that game.

The Vancouver Canucks hold onto 17th spot on our list after picking up four of a possible eight points last week.

The Canucks’ top players finally found the scoresheet in their most recent game following a mini-drought. Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk both netted goals while Brock Boeser added a pair. Despite recent on and off-ice adversity, the Canucks sit in a playoff spot and are in good position to challenge for a top-three spot in the Pacific Division.

Up three spots, from 21st to 18th, are the Calgary Flames. Calgary lost a pair of games in overtime last week before finishing strong with a win over the Blackhawks.

The Flames sit 20th in both goal differential per game and expected goal differential. Goal scoring remains an area of focus for the Flames who rank second in shot attempts per game but 27th in expected goals and 25th in actual goals scored.

The Montreal Canadiens are up four spots from 28th to 24th. The city is in love with Patrik Laine, who can’t stop scoring power-play goals. Laine and his patented one-timer are giving opposing teams fits. The 26-year-old winger has eight goals in nine games since returning to the Canadiens lineup, all coming on the power play.

The Habs have won three straight games and will look to carry a four-game winning streak into the break as they get set to face Columbus on Monday night.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Our Power Rankings will return in the New Year!