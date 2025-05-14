The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights remain scoreless after the second period in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Edmonton has outshot Vegas 18-13.

The Oilers lead the series 3-1.

Stuart Skinner started for Edmonton after recording a 23-save shutout on Monday to put the Oilers on the verge of advancing to the Western Conference final.

Adin Hill got the start for Vegas.

The Oilers opened the series with two road victories, while the Golden Knights replied with a win in Edmonton on Saturday.

Vegas finished first in the Pacific Division with a record of 50-22-10 during the regular season, while the Oilers were third at 48-29-5.