Forward Warren Foegele is set to draw into the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, per TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Sam Carrick and Derek Ryan did not take reps this morning as Foegele skated on the fourth along with Ryan McLeod and Corey Perry.

Foegele, 28, has skated in 15 of Edmonton's 18 playoff games this spring, scoring one goal with two assists.

This is Edmonton's first Cup final since 2006 while this is the second appearance in a row for Florida.