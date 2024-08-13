The Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers are preparing to begin their season without Evander Kane.



TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports the 33-year-old winger is unlikely to be ready for training camp with the process still underway as to what exactly needs to be done with the Vancouver native dealing with several significant issues.

Rishaug notes that Kane could be out for several months.

Kane is set to enter his 16th NHL season and fourth with the Oilers.



He appeared in 77 games a year ago, scoring 24 goals and adding 20 assists. Kane had four goals and four assists in 20 postseason contests that saw the Oilers fall in seven games to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.



In 930 career games with the Oilers, San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, Kane has 326 goals and 291 assists.



Kane has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $20.5 million deal.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Blues signed restricted free-agent defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway to deals worth just over a combined $6.87 million. The Oilers have seven days to match or decline the deals.