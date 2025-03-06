The Edmonton Oilers are working on a deal to acquire defenceman Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks with the return expected to be a conditional draft pick and prospect once the trade is finalized, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug.

Rishaug reports that the Oilers may be taking on Walman’s full cap hit in the deal, confirming an earlier sense that they’d most likely be using Evander Kane's LTIR money.

Walman is in the second-year of a three-year, $10.2 million deal that carries an AAV of $3.4 million.

The Toronto native has appeared in 50 games this season for the Sharks and posted six goals and 26 assists with a minus-1 rating.

He is in his first season in San Jose after the team picked him up in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on June 25.

The 29-year-old spent three seasons with the Red Wings and had a career-high 12 goals in 2023-24.

He was selected 82nd overall in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

Walman made his NHL debut as a member of the Blues in 2019-20 and played 57 games with the franchise.