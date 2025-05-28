Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman's season is "most likely" done after he had surgery on Wednesday, head coach Kris Knoblauch said Wednesday.

Hyman, 32, left Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars midway through the first period after taking a hit from Stars forward Mason Marchment in the defensive zone.

The 6-foot-1 winger immediately made his way to the bench while favouring his right arm before heading into the Oilers locker room where he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Edmonton went on to win the game 4-1 and take a 3-1 stranglehold on the series.

Hyman recorded 27 goals and 44 points in 73 regular season games and added five goals and 11 points in 15 playoff games as the Oilers try to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season.

"It's a big loss," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins told reporters after the game. "He's a big part of our team, on and off the ice, the way he does things. You've seen his physicality. It's important to our game, but other guys have already stepped up and tried to fill the gap."

Hyman's injury adds to a list that already includes defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Connor Brown.

Knoblauch said Wednesday that Brown has already been ruled out of Game 5, but is not expected to be sidelined long-term.

"He's doing well and we hope that he can come in shortly after that," Knoblauch said of Brown.

The Oilers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Stars with the series shifting to American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 5.