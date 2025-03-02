SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen had two goals, including the go-ahead score with 6:52 to go in the second period, and Vince Dunn had two assists to give him 200 for his career in the Seattle Kraken's 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Tolvanen’s score came one minute after Seattle's Matty Beniers tied it at 3-3.

Andre Burakovsky scored the first goal of the game for the Kraken at 5:47 in the first period, but subsequent scores from Vancouver’s Pius Suter and Filip Chytil gave the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Oliver Bjorkstrand tied it with a goal for Seattle early in the second, but Dakota Joshua put Vancouver back in front with a score at 8:05, before Beniers and Tolvanen each found the net for Seattle.

Brandon Montour scored to give Seattle a two-goal lead with 14:22 left in the game, and Tolvanen added an empty-netter with 1:31 remaining.

Shane Wright had two assists. Montour also had an assist.

Joey Daccord had 28 saves for Seattle, while Vancouver’s Kevin Lankinen finished with 18.

Vancouver held onto the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot thanks to Calgary’s 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Takeaways

Canucks: Vancouver is 0-16 this season when allowing at least five goals.

Kraken: Seattle’s offense seemed to recover from its recent swoon. Prior to Saturday, the Kraken had scored three goals or fewer in each of their past five games.

Key moment

Montour’s third-period goal took the pressure off Seattle’s defense, giving the Kraken a multigoal lead the Canucks couldn’t overcome.

Key stat

After Vancouver outshot them in the first period, 15-6, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-16 in the final two periods.

Up Next

Vancouver will host Anaheim on Wednesday night, while the Kraken will host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

