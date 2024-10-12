LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel, Ivan Barbashev and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist on Friday night to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

Nicolas Roy, playing in his 300th career game, scored the other Golden Knights goal, and Mark Stone had two assists. Adin Hill made 19 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich totaled two goals and an assist for the Blues — who lost for the first time this season after winning their first two — and Robert Thomas had the other goal. Jordan Kyrou recorded two assists and has six points in three games. Jordan Binnington made 24 stops.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis is proving to be a tough out. The Blues played the second of a back-to-back and third game in four days — all on the road. They overcame multigoal deficits to win their first two, and again fell in a hole, trailing 3-1 in the second period. Twice, the Blues trimmed the lead to a goal.

Golden Knights: The top line of Barbashev, Eichel and Stone apparently is determined to do all the scoring this season. They had a hand in five goals in the season-opening 8-4 victory over Colorado on Wednesday and against the Blues were responsible for two more goals.

Key moment

The Golden Knights for the second game in a row fell behind in the first period before quickly answering. After Buchnevich scored at 6:47, Eichel responded 1:15 later, taking Barbashev's pass for a point-blank shot on the 2-on-2 rush.

Key stat

12 — The number of goals the Golden Knights have scored through two games.

Up next

The Blues play their first home game when Minnesota visits Tuesday, the first of four in a row at Enterprise Center. The Golden Knights play the last of a three-game homestand when Anaheim comes to town Sunday.

