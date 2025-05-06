The Toronto Maple Leafs are calling on the NHL's Department of Player Safety to step in after Anthony Stolarz was injured on a net-front collision with Florida Panthers centre Sam Bennett in Toronto's 5-4 Game 1 on Monday.

“Elbow to the head. Yeah. Clear. Clear. Clear as day,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of the incident post-game. “I think we handled it the way we should handle it. I'm not sure why there's not a call on it. But, I get it. They missed calls. But it's clearly a penalty."

Stolarz initially remained in the game in the game after dropping to the ice after taking Bennett's arm to his head during a Panthers power play in the second period. Roughly 10 minutes of real time after the incident, though, Stolarz threw up on the Leafs bench during a commercial break and was removed from the game. He later left Scotiabank Arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital, per TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Joseph Woll replaced Stolarz in net at the 10:14 mark of the second period, the team announced that he would not return and was under evaluation at the beginning of the third period.

While the Maple Leafs did not retaliate on Bennett, the team made it clear they are expecting the league to step in.

“Well, they do their job. They'll look at everything and decide what's necessary," Berube said of Player Safety. "I know it's an elbow,”

"Hopefully the league will handle it and protect our players," said winger Matthew Knies, who was concussed by Bennett when the two teams met in the playoffs in 2023.

Bennett was not made available to the media after Game 1.

"Obviously we know him really well," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said of his former teammate Stolarz after the loss. "He's played really well the whole year and (I'm) happy for him. So hopefully he's OK, but we're concentrating on our game."

Stolarz played all six games in Toronto's first-round series win over Ottawa, posting a 2.21 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

He stopped eight of nine shots before his departure. Woll made 17 saves in relief.

Game 2 of the first round series is scheduled for Wednesday before play shifts to Florida for Game 3 on Friday.