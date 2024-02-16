VANCOUVER — Elias Lindholm led the way with two goals and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to three games with a4-1victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Nikita Zadorov scored his first goal with Vancouver (37-12-6), while J.T. Miller added one of his own. Elias Pettersson dished out three assists.

Thatcher Demko made 27 saves.

J.T. Compher had the lone goal for Detroit (27-20-6), which dropped its second straight game.

Alex Lyon stopped 17 shots.

Miller opened the scoring on an unassisted goal, firing a wrist shot past Lyon at 7:37 of the first period.

Lindholm added to the lead at 9:31 when he wired a wrist shot off the post and in.

Zadorov made it a 3-0 game 12:51 into the second. After a wraparound attempt from Pettersson, Zadorov got the puck and fired a point shot that made its way in through traffic.

Compher put the Red Wings on the board at 14:25 when he roofed the puck past Demko on a feed from Patrick Kane.

Lindholm netted his second of the night 12:59 into the third period with a one-timer on a pass from Petterson.

UP NEXT

The Canucks host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The Red Wings travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.