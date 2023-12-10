VANCOUVER — Elias Pettersson scored at 3:29 of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Pettersson had three points (one goal, two assists), while Sam Lafferty and Ilya Mikheyev had a goal and assist each. J.T. Miller also scored for the Canucks (18-9-1), who won their second straight.

Jordan Martinook, Brady Skjei and Stefan Noesen had a goal apiece for Carolina (14-12-1), which suffered its fourth straight loss.

Pettersson's winner came as he received a pass from Mikheyev and then held off a defender to finish a wraparound past Antti Raanta.

Thatcher Demko stopped 21 of 24 shots, while Raanta stopped 20 of 24.

Carolina tied the game at 2:10 of the third period after Jack Drury tipped a shot in front of Demko's net, with the puck hitting the crossbar before falling to an open Noesen who finished it off.

NOTES

Brent Burns is tied among active NHL players for the most games played against the Canucks (78). … Saturday's game marked Jordan Staal's 1,200th career NHL game. … Vancouver's Linus Karlsson was sent down to the team's AHL affiliate as the Canucks prepare for the return of Pius Suter. … Miller's goal means he's the first Canuck since Tony Tanti (1983-84) to score 40 points in 28 games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Hurricanes: Travel to Ottawa to play the Senators Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.